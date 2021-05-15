People as young as 12 will be able to get a vaccination against the coronavirus next week during a clinic at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman.
With the Pfizer vaccine now approved for people as young as 12, SEL announced it will stage a clinic for those in the younger age range from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. The clinic is open to people who live and work in Whitman County, according to an SEL news release.
Appointments can be made online at selinc.com/mktg/133794/. While appointments are preferred, there will be some slots for walk-in patients.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Thursday that it will start taking vaccination appointments for people as young as 12 on Monday. Those interested in making an appointment may go to vaccinefinder.org or idahoprepmod.com, or call the Idaho North Central District at (208) 799-3100.
The area saw an increase of 10 virus cases Friday, with four in Latah County, three in Nez Perce County, two in Idaho County and one in Asotin County.