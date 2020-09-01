SEL buying 150 acres south of Moscow

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is acquiring a swath of land in Latah County larger than the footprint of its Pullman campus in a deal announced Monday.
The company, which is the area’s largest private employer, is purchasing 150 acres from Deesten Farms LLC in the transaction, which is expected to close at the end of this month, said SEL Chief Business and Financial Officer Joey Nestegard in an email.
The land is adjacent to Moscow’s city limits on the southern side of the community along U.S. Highway 95, he said.
“This location will be a great fit for our future growth,” he said in a news release. “It’s close to our headquarters and our manufacturing operations in Pullman and Lewiston. We love this region and have many employees who live in Moscow, suppliers who are nearby and have close ties to the community and universities on both sides of the border.”
SEL executives hope that it will be annexed into Moscow and rezoned, according to a news release.
The decision to buy the site follows a search where SEL considered locations in Pullman, Lewiston and Moscow.
Nestegard didn’t provide specifics about what the property might be used for or when it might be needed.
“SEL builds or remodels on average (100,000 square feet) somewhere every year,” he said. “This property gives us another location where we can grow based on business.”
The land will continue to be farmed until SEL develops it.
The company has 2,500 employees at its Pullman headquarters who work in 16 buildings with 946,500 square feet on 120 acres where only 20 acres remain that are buildable.
It has another 600 employees in Lewiston, where its 253,000-square-foot complex sits on 25 acres.
The employees at SEL invent, design and manufacture digital products that protect power grids around the world.
Nestegard confirmed that SEL is growing, but stopped short of identifying what parts of its business might require it to have more space.
“We are dedicated to our mission and to ensuring our products and services continue to meet our customer’s needs,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.