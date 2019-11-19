SEL brings back CEO position with Whitehead

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories named Dave Whitehead as its new chief executive officer.
The Pullman-based company announced the change Monday. An SEL news release stated Whitehead joined the company as a hardware engineer in 1994 and most recently served as chief operating officer.
Luis D’Acosta served as SEL’s CEO for three years before the company restructured its leadership in 2017. When D’Acosta left SEL, the company got rid of its CEO position until now.
Whitehead led SEL’s research and development team for more than a decade and has been awarded more than 73 patents.
The news release states he recently testified before the U.S. Senate on the topic of cybersecurity and industrial control systems. He serves on the board of directors of SEL and Veracity Industrial Networks
SEL builds products and systems that protect power grids around the world. It serves customers in 165 countries.
According to SEL spokeswoman Kate Wilhite, Whitehead graduated from Washington State University in 1989.