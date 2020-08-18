SEL breaks ground on medical clinic expansion at Lewiston site

Physical therapy, mental health counseling, and a fitness center will be added when Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories expands its Lewiston health and well-being center.
The manufacturer of digital products that protect power grids started construction of the two-story, 15,460-square-foot center Monday at 2857 Juniper Drive near its Lewiston plant.
It is expected to be finished by the middle of next year.
“We’ve run out of space at the health clinic at our Lewiston facility,” said SEL CEO Dave Whitehead in a prepared statement. “The services we offer in this clinic, and the one in Pullman, are critical to the well-being of our employees, and we want to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of the SEL team.”
The SEL Lewiston clinic opened in 2016 and is presently housed in 1,200 square feet of space in the same facility as SEL’s Lewiston manufacturing operations. That clinic, along with a similar one at SEL’s Pullman site, serve 1,200 patients per month.
A nurse practitioner and registered nurse work at the Lewiston site each day offering primary care.
They are part of a medical team at SEL that includes one physician, three other nurse practitioners, two physical therapists, one mental health counselor, five other registered nurses and three personal trainers.
Any SEL employee or their dependents who are on the employee’s company insurance plan can be seen at either clinic without a co-pay, Kate Wilhite, company spokeswoman, said in an email.
“Visits are free,” she said. “Wait times are very short. Travel time for employees is short, and appointment times are longer.”
The clinics benefit SEL financially too.
“Operating our health clinics offers us a way to provide a high quality, convenient and affordable health option to our employees and their families,” Wilhite said. “It also helps us realize a significant savings in health care expenses.”
