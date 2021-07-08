As high temperatures persist, local stores have sold out of most of their cooling systems, including large fans and window air conditioner units, and it will be difficult to restock those products.
In the beginning of the year, Jeremy Weeks, owner of Erb’s Ace Hardware in Lewiston, said he ordered about 60 percent to 70 percent of the product he ordered the year before. Once that was sold, Weeks would have placed additional orders throughout the year to replenish his stock, which is common for most retailers, he said.
However, Weeks is having difficulty placing replenishing orders because of supply chain issues.
“The hot weather came really early for us this year,” he said. “It wiped us out fairly early on all those products.”
Weeks said he got an email from his corporate office about a month ago stating there were upward of 1 million shipping containers either sitting in ports or on boats waiting to be offloaded. He said it might be caused by a lack of people available to unload the containers, as well as a lack of truck drivers available to transport the product.
Some customers told him they are still waiting on furniture or appliances they ordered three to six months ago.
“The whole (pandemic) really caused some huge backlog,” he said. “It’s not just affecting small businesses, it’s affecting big businesses as well.”
Kurt Schurman, assistant manager at Schurman’s True Value Hardware in Clarkston, said his store began selling out of cooling products around June 25 when temperatures rose in the area.
“We’ve had people that lived without AC their entire lives, then they realize that, with this extreme, they can’t do it,” he said.
Hot weather is likely to continue into July and August, and Schurman said he is also having trouble getting product restocked because much of the Northwest is also experiencing high temperatures.
If it was isolated to just us, the supply would come back quicker,” he said.
But it is likely many stores will be vying for the same product when it becomes available, he said, so there will be less to meet the possible demand.
Weeks said it is also possible warehouses that hold inventory for stores like his will refuse to bring in large amounts of cooling products because they don’t want to carry extra inventory that might not sell.
Schurman said his store is out of air-conditioner units and large fans, as well as other summer-related items like misting systems and kiddie pools. The store only has some personal 10-inch fans left in stock.
Buying out of necessity rather than precaution is common, Weeks said. For example, winter products become available around October, but people only rush into the stores when the first snow falls.
“There’s only so much supply on hand, and then after you run out, you run out,” he said.
Weeks said he sold out of air conditioners June 29, which had a high of 115 degrees, and sold out of fans the next day.
Meanwhile, businesses that specialize in installing and repairing heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units are having trouble managing the number of calls they are getting, said Sarah Bale, administrative specialist for Mike’s Mechanical.
Bale said she started seeing an uptick in calls around June 17, and that quickly increased by June 26. Last week, there was a “steady stream” of calls all day long, which kept nine employees busy on the phone.
“I’ve been with Mike’s for eight years, and this is the busiest I’ve ever seen it,” she said.
Despite being incredibly busy, Bale said she and her co-workers are excited to have the work, especially after the lull they experienced last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike’s has 13 service technicians, and they average about five calls a day, starting at 6 a.m. and continuing into late afternoon, she said. They have mostly been doing repairs for commercial and residential customers.
In most cases, an air-conditioning unit can be repaired rather than replaced, said Bill Scharnhorst, co-owner of Guardian Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning.
“Our primary concern is to make sure that if a customer has an air conditioner that has a mechanical problem that we solved the problem,” Scharnhorst said.
Then, after the problem is solved, Guardian technicians may recommend a future replacement if the unit is 20 to 30 years old, he said.
In his 46 or so years in the business, Scharnhorst said he has experienced severe hot weather before that affected cooling systems, but it has not happened in the last 10 years.
Guardian usually receives more calls when the weather begins to hit 85-90 degrees.
“But once it hits 100, and it stays at 100 degrees every day, it becomes overwhelming,” Scharnhorst said.
To prevent an air conditioner from blowing out, people should never set their units lower than 70 degrees — and even that might be a little low, he said. Setting a unit’s temperature lower than 70 degrees will not make the unit work faster; it might freeze and become damaged instead.
People should also regularly clean their units, especially if it is located outside, and prevent it from being obstructed by other objects. If people cannot maintain their own units, they should call a service technician to clean it for them.
“Everything we deal with is mechanical,” he said. “It’s prone to … small failures in one way or another.”
