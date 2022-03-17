In the engineering lab at the Lewiston High School’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center, posters of past student projects line the walls and this year there will be more added to the wall of fame.
Students in Terri Varnado’s engineering design class returned from the Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fairs last Thursday and Friday with three gold medals and five silver awards, among others. Senior Jesse St. Onge is a Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022 Finalist, which means he will be traveling to Atlanta, Ga., in May.
St. Onge’s project was creating electromagnet brakes. He researched cars, like Tesla, that use magnets for their braking systems, as well as trains.
“I’ve always had a fascination with magnets,” he said.
He took the idea of electromagnetic brakes and used it on a smaller scale. He has an example of the braking system with his project that he designed and made at the engineering lab. The brake has magnetics with opposite polarities on either side — when voltage is applied, it stops the rotating wheel.
His initial goal was to see if it was possible and he might try to use it as a brake for a bike when he takes it to the international competition.
“I’m just happy the hard work paid off,” he said.
St. Onge was caught off guard when he received his awards at the competition.
“Honestly, I was surprised with the results, I didn’t think it would be that effective,” he said. “At the (science and engineering fair) I presented my results and the rest took care of itself.”
Ian Maresca, senior, also won a gold medal for his deck to bagger adapter for lawn mowers. He owns a lawn mowing company and every fall, leaves and other debris would fly out from the lawn mower onto the freshly cut path.
“This was a problem I encountered every fall and I thought I could use the fair to solve the problem,” he said.
He designed a rubber skirt to go around the deck of the mower and tested it out and the adapter successfully decreased the amount of debris that escaped.
Senior Baylor Blewett won a silver medal in the animal science, biomedical and microbiology category for his work on studying the S. aureus bacteria. Blewett said his project was different from some of the other engineering projects because he was doing chemical tests on bacteria and growing cultures in the lab rather than designing and building a device.
“It’s definitely a more niche field I’m interested in,” Blewett said, who has leaned toward studying biology and immunology.
Still, he learned about the scientific process of creating a research project in microbiology. When he first started, his project was broad, looking at what causes a more severe reaction to the bacteria. As he researched, it developed more focus on where the bacteria was located on the body and how that could affect the infection.
Seniors Silas Elsberry, Brett Fraizer and Peja Steele created a charging device that can be powered by solar power, water turbines or a hand crank. Steele said the idea came from hiking and wanting a way to charge a phone without electricity.
Steele said they designed the prototypes using the 3D printer in the lab. Each model needed improvements so the team kept making adjustments. Frazier said they tested the device in the creek near the school and it can charge a phone at least five times. Elsberry said the charging device could also restore battery to a larger device like a laptop computer but only once and it would take longer to charge.
Steele said there’s more adjustments they can make to have the device run more efficiently. For example, the hand crank is weak and could be made so it doesn’t have to be cranked as much.
The seniors and juniors will be showcasing their projects to the community as well as industry partners, military representatives and Varnado’s former students who are in post-secondary studies. The event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the engineering lab, room 412, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way.
Varnado said 28 evaluators will give the students feedback on their projects. She said this year had the most projects because the students wanted to work on their own ideas based on their individual interests.
“I want them to discover what they’re passionate about,” Varnado said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
IF YOU GO
What: Science and engineering fair showcase.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. today
Where: Lewiston High School engineering lab, room 412, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston
Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair 2022 Award winners
Engineering: Ian Maresca, senior, deck to bagger adapter, gold medal; Delylah Minear, junior, the crawling photographer, silver medal, the Office of Naval Research Navel Science Award $50; Madison Morgan, junior, Blimp efficiency, silver medal, Mu Alpha Theta Award; Taylor Osburn, junior, self-sustaining generator, silver medal; Jesse St. Onge, senior, electromagnet brakes, gold medal, Genius Olympiad International High School Project Fair on Environment Exceptional Genius Award, The Office of Naval Research Navel Science Award $50, Lewis Corporation Award for Engineering $250, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022 Finalist.
Math, computer science and embedded systems: Sydney Arellano, junior, explore the parks, silver medal, Beardon Award for Women in Computer Sciences $500.
Physical Sciences: Tyler Granlund and Christian Reed, juniors, how spin rate, ball speed and launch angle affects a golf shot’s distance, gold medal, U.S. Metric Association Award, Yale Science and Engineering Award.