SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The police department here is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Rite Aid on Moore Street.
About 7:45 p.m., two men entered the store, jumped over the pharmacy counter and displayed handguns to the pharmacy technicians, Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said.
The suspects were able to get into a cabinet with prescription medications, which they took, as well as the cash that was in the register, Tucker said. The men left the store on foot.
Similar incidents were reported Tuesday night in Snohomish County, Tucker said.