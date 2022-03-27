SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — The City Council here decided how to spend some of the city’s $3.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday night.
The city is scheduled to receive about $1.7 million in June after receiving the same amount in June 2021.
The decision was made to spend about $2.1 million now, and set aside $1.3 million for any lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to use $220,000 for economic and tourism development was seen as necessary in regard to business retention, expansion and recruitment.
“Our conversations around ARPA funds always centered around economic development and is something they have been hoping to implement,” Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said. “ARPA funding has now made that possible.”
In the area of public safety, $160,000 will go toward upgrades to police communications and $130,000 to fire department-related scholarships.
Parks continue to be a high priority for the city.
Memorial Park will receive $600,000 for its upgrade, while Olmsted Park will get $850,000 toward its construction.
“Parks have been and continue to be important to the city,” Johnson said. “That is evidenced by the use our parks receive by our citizens and those who visit our city.”
The city will spend $50,000 on easing a backlog in prosecutions related to COVID-19 compliance issues.
“One-time needs, such as upgrades to our police radios will increase safety, and prosecution expenditures to help with the backlog is greatly beneficial to the city,” Johnson said.
ARPA compliance and the one-time accompanying audit will be funded for $40,000. This will ensure the city has followed all procedures in dispersing the money.
An amount of $50,000 will be paid for COVID-19-related technology upgrades such as hybrid meeting equipment, laptops, software, security improvements and other equipment that allows residents easier access to the city.
The mayor and city staff recommended the council allocate the money for one-time investments and not for ongoing operating costs, because the money will not be regularly available.