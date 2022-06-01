Spring chinook fishing on the lower Salmon River between Rice Creek and Hammer Creek will close Thursday night.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston said in his weekly spring chinook fishing update that the stretch known as Section 1 is closing to help prolong the season and protect chinook bound for the upper Salmon River.
Last week, anglers caught 480 adult chinook from the section and averaged 7 hours of fishing per adult salmon caught and kept.
Spring chinook fishing will remain open upstream of Hammer Creek.