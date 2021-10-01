LAPWAI — A 79-year-old man from Washington, D.C., was the second casualty of a Wednesday two-vehicle crash south of Lapwai on U.S. Highway 95.
The Idaho State Police reported the man died from his injuries at a local hospital Thursday. A 78-year-old woman, also from Washington, D.C., died at the scene of the accident that was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at milepost 295.
The collision involved a Honda CRV and a Kia sedan. It appears one of the vehicles crossed the center line, and the two cars collided, according to a news release from the state police.
A 56-year-old woman from Culdesac was driving the Honda and was the sole occupant. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The 79-year-old male passenger in the Kia was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The state police did not release the names of the victims. The accident remains under investigation.