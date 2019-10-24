BEAVERTON, Ore. — An elderly mushroom picker from Beaverton, Ore., was reported missing in Skamania County north of Carson — the second missing picker in less than two weeks.
The Longview Daily News reported the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 78-year-old Richard Sugai.
He was picking with family members when he disappeared Saturday, according to a news release.
He was reportedly wearing dark clothing and was prepared for rain, but has a medical condition that requires daily medication, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Searches began on Saturday and continued Sunday and Monday. Adjoining picking and hunting camps have been notified, but no sign of Sugai had been reported as of Tuesday morning.