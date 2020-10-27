A second Lewiston man is charged with felony burglary in connection with a January heist where a safe with $50,000 in old or dated money and $500 in silver certificates were stolen.
Dustin D.L. Morton, 29, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Sunil Ramalingam released him on his own recognizance.
Police allege Morton entered the home of Paul T. Riedinger on the night of Jan. 6-7 to steal a safe with the old or dated money and silver certificates inside. A confidential informant named Morton and Dylan J. Taylor, 26, of Lewiston, as the men who burglarized Riedinger’s residence on the 1400 block of Birch Avenue in Lewiston, court records said.
Morton is the second defendant to see a judge in the case. Taylor was arraigned on felony burglary and grand theft charges last month. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue in Taylor’s case Wednesday.
The maximum penalty for felony burglary in Idaho is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in Morton’s case for Nov. 4.