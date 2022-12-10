Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
COLFAX — Second Harvest has suspended distribution for the months of December and January to Whitman County, having given notice to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
“We serve 26 counties in Central Eastern Washington and North Idaho, and we have suspended distribution to many of our partners,” Community Partnerships Director of Second Harvest Eric Williams said. “We have to suspend December and January distributions because we do not have enough food to give out.”
Due to this food shortage Second Harvest will not be delivering food to Whitman County’s rural food pantries, including Palouse, Garfield, Oakesdale, Tekoa, Endicott, LaCrosse, St. John, Albion, Rosalia and Malden/Pine City as well as the Community Action Center’s food pantry in Pullman.
Second Harvest had attempted to give notice that the suspension of distribution was to be effective immediately for the month of December, however the state reminded them that their contract requires Second Harvest to give 30 days notice to break the contract. The suspension of distribution will now begin in January 2023.
The Council of Aging and Human Services in Colfax Executive Director Paige Collins wants to assure that they support all rural pantries in Whitman County, stating that “For most of those smaller pantries, the Second Harvest monthly delivery was the only food they received each month. This is a very scary blow to those serving the most vulnerable families. With food and gas prices still higher than we’ve ever seen, our pantry numbers continue to grow — especially with working families who just can’t make ends meet.” Collins also just received an email from Carrie Chase, Manager of the pantry at Community Action Center in Pullman, saying “If we have a reduction of food (which it sounds like will be the case) this will drastically reduce how we serve our community.”
According to Williams, the food shortage is a nationwide issue affecting food banks all over the country, “It hit us a lot later than others,” he said, “Most of the food we get is donated, and we are so thankful to those who donate food or money,” noting that many food banks were reporting this situation three to four months ago, “They had empty racks in their warehouses in Ohio. We have empty racks in our warehouses.”
Williams also noted that a little over a month ago, Second Harvest spent $500,000 extra to buy more food because they knew they were running out of food, “It was necessary, but unsustainable,” he added, noting that harvest was down this year, “The apple growers or potato growers are very generous donors but their crops are down so they have less to sell and less to donate,” he said.
Collins was disappointed that Second Harvest did not call or write to tell that they were unable to deliver, “I found out from the Department of Agriculture before I ever heard from Second Harvest. And their original plan was to make this change for December. Can you imagine? Right before the holidays? They know that this is our busiest time of the year.”
According to Williams, they immediately let their partners know that food was running out, “As soon as we knew that we could not make those distributions we got on the phone to tell our partners,” he said, noting that a bulk of their time is focused on getting more food, “We understand this is difficult for everyone,” he added, noting that they know it affects people’s lives.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
Leading Idaho grant funds snow-removal equipment at Orofino Municipal Airport
Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative recently helped fund $75,000 in new snow-removal equipment for the Orofino Municipal Airport in north central Idaho. The newly purchased truck is set up for sanding, deicing and plowing.
Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter season. The airport is located about a mile northwest of town, on the south side of the Clearwater River. It is located in a steep canyon, with high-terrain approaches both north and south of the airfield.
“This new truck will make a huge impact,” said Ryan Smathers, Orofino City Administrator. “The airport has been basically out of service during major snow events, and this will help us respond in a timely manner.”
“We had to rush to get the runway cleared with a front-end loader for LifeFlight to land in winters past. “Having this will help keep the runway open during all types of weather conditions. Having the capability to spray deicer and sand, along with the scoop plow, will be a game-changer.”
Jennifer Schildgen, airport planning manager with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, agrees.
“The Leading Idaho initiative has provided airports statewide with greatly needed grant funds to support the Idaho Aviation System,” she said. “The Orofino Airport’s Snow-Removal Equipment project is a wonderful example of how the state is supporting our transportation system.”
— Clearwater Tribune, Wednesday