SEATTLE — This year, Seattle will invest the most it ever has in affordable housing, a total of $110 million, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday.
All of that funding will go toward the construction and redevelopment of new units, the most ever generated through Seattle investments in a single year — 1,944 in full — across the city.
Durkan, speaking from the Rainier Beach meeting hall of the Ethiopian Community in Seattle on Monday afternoon, stressed the urgent need for affordable housing in a time of great economic growth and displacement.