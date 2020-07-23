SEATTLE — Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new school year, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates.
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced Wednesday that she’s recommending a fully remote learning model when school resumes in the fall. The school board is expected to vote on how to proceed during the pandemic at its next regularly scheduled board meeting, on Aug. 12.
“The current trajectory of infection in King County and the most recent data and information from public health makes it clear that resuming school in-person this fall is impossible,” Juneau said in a news release.
The Washington state Department of Health said Wednesday that the latest numbers bring the state as many as 49,247 cases and at least 1,468 deaths. Officials said since the pandemic began, 855,152 tests for the coronavirus have been done in the state, with about 5.8 percent of those coming back positive.