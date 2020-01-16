SEATTLE — Seattle police and fire units responded Wednesday morning to reports of a car crashing into a building at Boylston Avenue and East Pike Street.
The car’s driver, a 39-year-old woman, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition. She was the only person in the car, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said.
The building was determined to be structurally stable after the crash, Tinsley said. East Pike Street had been temporarily blocked by the collision, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation, but was reopened.