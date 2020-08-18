SEATTLE — Eighteen people were arrested during an anti-police-union protest march south of downtown on Sunday night, according to Seattle police.
The march began at about 7 p.m. in the International District, with about 100 people and some vehicles following behind them, and made its way to the Seattle Police Officers Guild building in the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue South, police said. That’s when things apparently took a turn, although police and protesters give differing accounts of how the situation escalated.
Police wrote in a 1:50 a.m. police blotter post that someone in the crowd “set off a large explosive and attempted to break out a police vehicle window” around 10 p.m., at which point an incident commander issued an order to disperse. They wrote that a few people then began throwing rocks, bottles and explosives toward officers; the post says at least three officers were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.