SEATTLE — Getting homes, libraries and city-owned buildings off fossil fuels; collecting climate data; and creating climate “resilience hubs” to support residents during weather events are just a few of the programs slated to roll out under the $6.5 million in environmental investments Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law Thursday.

At a news conference outside the South Park Community Center, the mayor said he plans to propose a $2.6 million fund in the 2023 budget that would help low- to middle-income families transfer from oil and gas furnaces to “clean electric heat pumps.”

Tags

Recommended for you