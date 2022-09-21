Seattle mayor appoints Diaz as city’s police chief

FILE - Then-Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz addresses a news conference in Seattle, on Sept. 2, 2020. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named Diaz as his pick for permanent chief of the Seattle department. Harrell on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served as interim police chief since 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

 AP Elaine Thompson

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has named Adrian Diaz as the city’s new police chief.

Harrell on Tuesday announced his intent to appoint Diaz, who has served as interim police chief since September 2020.

