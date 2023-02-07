King County and the city of Seattle will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, ending one of the final pandemic protections in either level of government.
In a joint announcement Monday, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced they would end the mandate, originally established in October 2021, citing guidance from Public Health — Seattle and King County.
“While the significant benefits of vaccination have not changed, the acute threat to our community and healthcare system has decreased. Therefore, it makes sense that vaccination is highly recommended but no longer required for King County and Seattle staff and contractors outside of health care settings,” Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County said in a release Monday.
Constantine also rescinded the county’s emergency proclamation on Monday, ending pandemic emergency protections that had been in place since March 2020. A spokesperson for the county said Monday there were no “significant operational impacts” from rescinding the emergency proclamation.
“Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, King County’s policy has been to follow the science, listen to the experts, and protect life and health,” Constantine said in a news release. “Establishing a vaccine mandate for employees and contractors was critical to keeping employees and the public safe, and keeping services flowing. Today our experts advise that immunity has reached a level that allows these requirements to be relaxed.”
Constantine reissued an existing order pertaining to Metro service reductions which will remain in effect and noted that booking restrictions at King County correctional facilities originally adopted at the beginning of the pandemic will remain in effect due to staffing shortages.
The announcement comes the same day New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced he would lift the vaccine requirement for its workers later this month.
After Seattle and King County officials implemented the vaccine requirement in October 2021, about 2% of the county’s 15,000 employees and nearly 1% of the city’s roughly 11,000 employees were not in compliance with the mandate, resulting in temporary leaves, appeals and terminations.
In total, 290 employees were terminated by the county due to the vaccine mandate, including 103 in the Metro Department and 51 the Sherriff’s Office.
The city’s terminations, retirements and leaves related to the vaccine mandate disproportionately impacted a few departments, including the already staff-burdened Seattle Police and Seattle Fire Departments.
An SPD spokesperson said the department was working with the city’s Human Resources Department and City Attorney to “resolve a variety of questions” about the announcement and a spokesperson for SFD deferred to the Mayor’s Office when asked if they would recruit separated employees.
A spokesperson for the Seattle Mayor’s Office said Monday that 174 employees had been “separated” from the city as a result of the mandate and those employees are allowed to apply for vacant positions at the city, but did not answer whether the city would specifically recruit those former employees.
Late last winter, many working conditions for Seattle city employees returned to normal — or a new version of it — when Mayor Bruce Harrell asked almost all workers to return to in-person work and lifted mask requirements in public buildings as vaccine rates climbed locally.
In addition to the dozens of employees who were suspended or terminated from the city for not complying with initial vaccine requirement, others left or threatened to leave last summer as Harrell cracked down on remote work.
Harrell chipped away at the city’s COVID precautions throughout 2022, lifting moratoria on evictions in February, asking the council to end a pandemic-related hazard pay requirement for certain businesses over the summer and ultimately lifting the city’s state of emergency in the fall.
A COVID vaccination mandate remains in place for most employees at most Washington state agencies. Gov. Jay Inslee initially established a requirement in 2021, at the same time Seattle and King County did. Though Inslee’s COVID emergency declaration ended Oct. 31, 2022, he issued a new directive to maintain a vaccination mandate for state employees. That took effect Nov. 1, 2022. Inslee’s office didn’t immediately say what his plans are, in light of Monday’s announcement from Seattle and King County.
Seattle Times staff writer Dan Beekman contributed to this report.
Editor’s note: The comment thread on this story has been closed because too many recent comments were violating our Code of Conduct for spreading misinformation about COVID vaccines.