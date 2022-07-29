SEATTLE — A state ferry sustained heavy damage after it veered far off course on a Thursday morning run from Vashon Island, and crashed into pilings near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle.
No injuries were reported.
A section atop one side of the ferry Cathlamet was crumpled. At least one car was pinned inside the ferry by bent metal.
Investigators are looking at what caused the boat to be off course and to crash. Crew member were tested for drugs and alcohol, and at least some gave preliminary statements, said Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling.
Ferry repairs are likely to take several months, he said.
The King County Water Taxi to Vashon Island added a 3:30 p.m. run to help stranded commuters, and ferry service resumed for the afternoon commute, when the Kitsap arrived at Fauntleroy around 3:20 p.m. to replace the dented Cathlamet.
An ongoing personnel shortage has meant there are not enough crew members to staff as many ferry sailings in the region as needed, so it’s not clear whether Thursday’s mishap will reduce capacity elsewhere in Puget Sound.
Since last fall, several routes have been on “alternate schedules” meaning a single vessel operates instead of two, because of the chronic shortage of mariners, which has been aggravated by COVID-19 outbreaks, and workers who left WSF rather than adhere to vaccine mandates.
The Cathlamet was so far off course that its left — or north — side struck a piling south of the dock around 8 a.m. Damage was visible from shore, and officials cruised the area midday in a metal dinghy to inspect.
The ferry bounced and drifted south toward shore, said Kevin Callan, who lives along the beach. The Cathlamet wound up near an anchored catamaran in the cove there, until the crew managed to backtrack and maneuver it to the dock, video by Callan shows.
“If the tide had been lower, it would have run aground,” he said. “It was churning up sand, so you know it almost reached the beach.”
Ferries chief Patty Rubstello toured the Cathlamet, viewing the crumpled corner and outdoor passengers’ viewpoint, from behind yellow tape. “I have had a chance to get on the vessel and look at the damage, and it’s very significant. It’s a miracle that nobody was injured,” she said. She described the staff was shaken up, and responded professionally to bring the boat safely to its dock.
The impact demolished a narrow steel deck, known as the picklefork, that extends over the car deck. At some terminals, walk-on customers use that deck to exit the boat into an elevated walkway, especially arriving from Bainbridge to Seattle.
Besides the state ferries’ internal investigation, the Coast Guard will lead a federal inquiry with aid from the National Transportation Safety Board, said Amy Scarton, deputy Washington state transportation secretary. Scarton described the WSF safety record as world-leading and “impeccable.” She said, “In the history of state ferries we have not had a fatality aboard one of our vessels, so we will take this seriously and we will learn from it.”
On-boat video is probably available to aid the investigation, Sterling said.
