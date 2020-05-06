SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has voted to provide residential tenants with a defense against rent-related evictions for six months after the coronavirus emergency moratorium expires.
Seattle has existing coronavirus-emergency moratoriums that prohibit rent-related evictions of residential tenants, nonprofits and certain small businesses. They’re all set to end June 4, when a similar, statewide moratorium on residential evictions also is scheduled to expire.
The Seattle Times reported that the bill approved unanimously Monday will protect residential tenants for an additional six months by adding a special section to a city law that dictates the circumstances under which evictions can happen.
Mayor Jenny Durkan, who recently extended Seattle’s current moratoriums to June 4, “believes people should be able to stay in place” and intends to sign the measure, spokesman Ernie Apreza said.