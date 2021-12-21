SEATTLE — With some parts of the Puget Sound region having seen snow midday Monday, from fluffy flake sightings to some accumulation on the ground, people are wondering whether a white Christmas is in store.
It’s possible, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle. While much of Monday’s snow did not stick, cooler temperatures and precipitation are predicted for the end of the week, said meteorologist Gary Schneider.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Snoqualmie Pass, where 6 inches had fallen in just a few hours., and for Stevens Pass, which did not end up getting much, Schneider said.
Snowflakes were spotted in West Seattle, Bellevue, Shelton, Bremerton and Maple Valley, and snow was accumulating in Snohomish County as well as in a few places at higher elevations in King County, such as Newport Hills and Snoqualmie Ridge.
Schneider said temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday and Wednesday, though it will be windy with gusts of up to 45 mph in some areas north of Seattle. The wind is not expected to be anything out of the ordinary for this time of year, he said.
Later this week, cool air from Canada could lower temperatures across the region. Those cooler temperatures, paired with an expected weather system, create the possibility of snow, Schneider said.
Daytime highs are expected to be 41 on Friday, 37 on Saturday and 34 on Sunday.