SEATTLE — More than 100 people have contracted hepatitis A in the Seattle area since the beginning of January, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, public health officials said.
Public Health — Seattle & King County previously recorded no more than 16 cases annually over the past decade, the Seattle Times reported.
Hepatitis A is a highly infectious liver disease transmitted through fecal matter and about 50 percent of the cases this year have been detected among people experiencing homelessness, including more than a dozen cases in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood last month, health officials said.
Advocates have argued not enough preventive measures are being taken for homeless people who do not stay in shelters.
“What we are seeing unfold in our city is a truly shocking experience,” Coalition on Homelessness executive director Alison Eisinger told the Seattle City Council at a meeting when homelessness was discussed Wednesday.
Advocates have warned the city that people with lack of access to running water and bathrooms run an increased risk of contracting the disease as businesses close or reduce hours to combat the spread of COVID-19.