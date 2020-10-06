Searching for buried treasure

Pete Caster/TribuneFerman Blalock, 83, of Clarkston, waves his metal detector across the dirt and grass alongside the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as cars whiz by on Snake River Avenue on a recent afternoon in Lewiston. Blalock, who has been metal detecting for about 15 years, said he finds between $300 and $500 worth of change every year. He noted that when he finds rings, he does his best to return them, and if someone loses a ring or a valuable piece of jewelry, he is always willing to help them find it.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

