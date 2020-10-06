Searching for buried treasure

Ferman Blalock, 83, of Clarkston, waves his metal detector across the dirt and grass alongside the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail as cars whiz by on Snake River Avenue on a recent afternoon in Lewiston. Blalock, who has been metal detecting for about 15 years, said he finds between $300 and $500 worth of change every year. He noted that when he finds rings, he does his best to return them, and if someone loses a ring or a valuable piece of jewelry, he is always willing to help them find it.
