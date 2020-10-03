Searchers looking for Orofino man who went missing Wednesday

OROFINO — The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 75-year-old Orofino man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Jon Walton, of 1618 Whiskey Creek Loop, was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Friends and neighbors have attempted to locate him but have not had success, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Several search dogs, all-terrain vehicles, horses, ground searchers and Back Country Medics with a helicopter have been used in the search. Walton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green-and-tan flannel shirt. All of his vehicles and horses are accounted for at his house, and it appears all Walton took with him was a gun.
Searchers have found several trail cameras in the search area. People who have these cameras are asked to check them for pictures of Walton, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.