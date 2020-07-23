Searchers are looking for a 73-year-old Kooskia man who has been overdue from a hiking trip along the Salmon River since Sunday.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, David Wolfe was flown to the Campbell’s Ferry area on the Salmon River by Arnold Aviation of Cascade on July 15. His intention was to hike to Dixie, where his blue Toyota T100 pickup truck was parked near the airstrip.
Wolfe is an experienced hiker and left with overnight gear and water. On Sunday morning, Wolfe used a satellite phone and called Arnold Aviation from Campbell’s Ferry to ask about how much it would cost to pick him up. At that point, the news release said, Wolfe told the employee he would figure out something else. Wolfe has not been heard from since that time.
Wolfe’s wife contacted the sheriff’s office Monday to report that her husband was overdue from the hiking trip. Sheriff’s deputies found Wolfe’s vehicle still parked at the Dixie airstrip and searched the Comstock Mine area nearby.
On Tuesday, a Life Flight helicopter flew the area looking for Wolfe and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Posse members and deputies, China Bar Lodge employees, U.S. Forest Service Red River District employees joined the search. No signs of Wolfe have been found.
The search is continuing by ground and a private plane chartered by the Wolfe family, searching specifically in the area of Forest Service Roads 210 and 217. Two Bear Air Rescue of Kalispell, Mont., was expected to join the search Wednesday night.
Anyone with more information may contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 983-1100.
