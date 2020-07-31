BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials in southwestern Montana have located a small airplane after a passenger called Thursday morning and reported it had crashed, Madison County officials said.
A twin-engine Cessna 377 Skymaster with three passengers was traveling from Helena, Mont., to Jackson, Wyo., when it went down in mountainous terrain, said Allen Kenitzer, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was located Thursday afternoon and searchers were working to get to the scene to make an assessment, Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner said. It was not immediately clear where the plane was located.
Crews had been searching in the Madison Range between Ennis Lake and Big Sky.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.