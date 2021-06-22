Searchers canvas Fish Creek area in search

GRANGEVILLE — More than 35 searchers in helicopters, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles and on foot scanned the mountains south of Grangeville on Monday looking for a 76-year-old local farmer who has been missing since Saturday after going mushroom hunting.
Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer said Monday afternoon there has been no trace of John (Mack) McBoyle Jr., who was reported missing in the vicinity of U.S. Forest Service Road 2000 near Fish Creek campground, about 7 miles south of Grangeville. The search began shortly after McBoyle’s disappearance was reported Saturday night.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, McBoyle’s vehicle was found, but searchers, going grid-by-grid, were unsuccessful in finding a trace of the man.
Ulmer said searchers include military helicopters, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Lands firefighters, Bureau of Land Management, Idaho County Power and Light, tracking dogs, Idaho County Posse and several volunteers from the public.
“The public has been amazing,” he said. “We just keep eliminating areas,” in a grid-by-grid search.
Anyone with information about McBoyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 983-1100 ext. 0 or 911.