OROFINO — More than 70 volunteers and officials continued an intensive search Saturday without success for a 78-year-old Orofino man who has been missing since Wednesday.
Gordon B. White was reported missing after he went for a four-wheeler ride on his property, at 7003 Dent Bridge Road, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Friends and neighbors attempted to locate him, but after several hours without finding him, contacted the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Search and rescue members located White’s four-wheeler on his property. It had not crashed nor run out of gas, but the man was not found, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Dog teams, helicopters and searchers from the U.S. Forest Service and local fire districts have continued the intensive search. Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said Saturday night that people have been going out in pairs and teams on a 10-foot grid, and have covered about 600 acres.
“It’s a timbered area, steep and rocky, with thick brush in places where people couldn’t get through,” Goetz said. The search area is about 4 miles due south of Dent Bridge, and there have been marine deputies stationed along the shoreline to make sure White hasn’t turned up there. Goetz said because of the terrain, making it to the reservoir on foot from where White last appeared to be “would not be an easy task.”
White is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He also reportedly has dementia that had recently gotten worse, the news release said. White did not have a wallet or cellphone when he went missing.
On Friday, more than 60 searchers, including dog teams, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, ground searchers and members of the Back Country Medics helicopter scoured the area. Many searchers have been on the scene continuously since Wednesday.
Goetz said about 70 community members showed up for the search Saturday amid heavy rain and cold temperatures.
“It was a pretty miserable day,” he said. “Some (searchers) went home and changed clothes and came back.”
The sheriff expressed gratitude to the public for its support. Several people have brought snacks and lunches for the searchers.
Goetz said the search will continue today with tracking dogs. He also wanted to remind people that, although there is no indication White may have caught a ride with someone, anyone with information about White’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.