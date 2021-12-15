The search for a missing Colville man in southern Nez Perce County was suspended around noon Tuesday because of blizzard-like conditions, according to sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Mike Rigney.
Allan Sloan, 29, was last seen Dec. 7 farther north of the search area near Waha, and his family reported him missing Sunday. He has not been seen or heard from since that night and has had no phone activity, according to the sheriff’s office. Searchers found Sloan’s pickup Monday stuck in the snow near Wapshilla Ridge and began searching the area by foot and air before calling off the effort at sundown.
Efforts Tuesday were hampered by the heavy snowfall and high winds, but county road crews were able to clear some roads so searchers could access other areas. Rigney said the search will resume today. The sheriff’s office has also asked for the assistance of Idaho Fish and Game officers to check cabins in the area that are known to be stocked with food and firewood.
Sloan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, dark, medium-length hair and a short beard. Those with any information are asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (208) 799-3131.