Search is called off for missing Orofino man

The search for a 78-year-old Orofino man who has been missing for 11 days was called off Monday by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office after searchers failed to locate him.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the hunt for Gordon B. White involved scores of volunteers along with search and rescue units from Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon.
Sheriff Chris Goetz thanked all those who assisted in the search, including people who donated food and supplies.
“There were several people that dropped everything else and came and helped search every day of the search,” Goetz said. “The case will remain open until Gordon is found.”
On June 10, White went for a four-wheeler ride at his home at 7003 Dent Bridge Road and failed to return. Friends and family launched an immediate search, then notified the sheriff’s office after failing to find him.
Early the next morning, search and rescue members located White’s four-wheeler, which was not crashed or out of gas.
A nearly 600-acre area was mapped out, and searchers followed grid lines in teams, looking for the man in steep and brushy terrain. Dog teams, helicopters and ground crews continued the quest, even through cold and rainy weather.
Goetz said it was unlikely White could have made it to Dworshak Reservoir; however, a marine deputy was stationed along the bank to keep watch. Goetz also asked anyone who might have seen White getting a ride with someone to contact his office, although there was no evidence of that happening.
White is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He reportedly has dementia, which recently had gotten worse, the sheriff’s office said.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.