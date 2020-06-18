Search for missing Orofino man continues

OROFINO — Teams of searchers are continuing to look for Gordon B. White, a 78-year-old Orofino man who went missing in the area of Dent Bridge Road more than a week ago.
Nineteen volunteer and official searchers, aided by dogs, combed the area Wednesday, Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said. Thick brush impeded their efforts in some areas, and one of the dogs cut a paw on sharp rocks, Goetz said.
The search will continue with about 20 people and two dog teams at 7 a.m. today.
“We’re kind of expanding our search into additional areas that just didn’t make sense for him to even go to,” Goetz said. “We’re just kind of retracing everything we’ve done and looking for any holes that we would have missed. It’s just not making sense, as to where he may have gone.”
White lived in Kuna, Idaho, before moving to Orofino about 20 years ago, so Goetz asked officers from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to check on White’s former neighborhood, on the off chance he found a ride back there. Those efforts came up empty.
Goetz said the search will continue today and Friday, and he’s planning a big effort Saturday.
“That’ll kind of be our last big push,” he said.
White was last seen Wednesday, when he went four-wheeling on his property at 7003 Dent Bridge Road. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He reportedly has dementia, which has worsened lately.