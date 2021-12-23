The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is no longer actively searching for a Colville man who has been missing in the Wapshilla Ridge area south of Waha since Dec. 7.
That was the last day anyone was known to have seen Allan Sloan, 29. Searchers located Sloan’s pickup stuck in the snow Dec. 13, but have not located any sign of him in the area. Chief Deputy Mike Rigney said searchers were out with dogs as recently as Saturday, but were unable to find a trail.
Searchers have also checked all the shelters and cabins in the area toward Eagle Creek, and the Snake River by boat, he said. Deep snow has hampered the search, however, and continued poor conditions led to the decision to stop searching.
Members of Sloan’s family came to the search area Saturday and were able to retrieve his pickup. Weather permitting, Rigney said law enforcement will continue to check the area periodically if staff members are available.
Sloan is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with a medium build, dark, medium-length hair and a short beard. Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 799-3131.