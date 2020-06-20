Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KOOSKIA — Search efforts continue for any sign to locate Connie Williams, 41, of Kooskia, who went missing June 6 after she drove her car into the Clearwater River.
“We’ve had bank searchers, people driving the river, we’ve had boats in the river, and people bringing in drones and flying over the river,” said Lt. Doug Ulmer of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our search right now is in trying to locate that vehicle,” he continued. “Where the vehicle went in is a deeper area of the river, most of the time anyway, and with the current right now, we don’t know where it’s going to end up at.”
Williams was last seen at 5:51 a.m. June 6, driving a gold 1994 Toyota Corolla east on U.S. Highway 12, when she left the roadway at milepost 71.6 — around 3 miles outside Kooskia. The car was briefly seen and identified before it was fully submerged.
Wilson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, yoga pants, white tennis shoes and possibly a brown sweatshirt hoodie.
Members of the public are asked to call 911 if they spot either the victim or the vehicle.
County deputies have regularly patrolled along the river, along with search and rescue volunteers. Most of the help has been from private citizens, according to Ulmer, who have come forward to offer help with searches by boat and drones.
“We had one report of a ripple that didn’t look right, but that turned out to be a rock,” he said. “Other than that, we haven’t had any calls about that vehicle.”
It’s a sad situation, Ulmer said, and the hope is Williams has remained within the vehicle.
“You would think finding a car would be an easy thing,” he continued, “but with the condition of the river, the height of the current, the search conditions are not very good right now,” both in locating the vehicle, as well as in not risking search divers. “We don’t want to put anyone in harm’s way until we know there’s something definite we can go after.”
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Hibbs resigns from Kamiah City Council
KAMIAH — Kamiah City Councilor Glen Hibbs submitted his resignation last week, stating he’s tired of Mayor Betty Heater’s alleged dishonesty, lack of accomplishment and spending tens of thousands of dollars on nonbudgeted purchases.
“With all the problems I just don’t want to work with the mayor no more. She is dishonest,” Hibbs said. “In the last meeting they bought a $25,000 sweeper from Orofino and there was no money budgeted for it. And she told me personally there was in the (city council) meeting.
“She’s in this over her head; she has no clue what she’s doing.
“When Dale Schneider was mayor, we had everything done simple. Since she’s been mayor we haven’t accomplished one thing. The city clerk, Stephanie, has done everything. Everything that has got done, Stephanie has done.”
Hibbs says Heater’s leadership style is unyielding. “It’s impossible to work with her. It’s a sad situation with the firemen and EMTs. I hate to see this happen. I blame the mayor. She can’t work with the EMTs and the firemen. There’s gotta be a giving point on both sides. She’s bullheaded. She ain’t gonna work with them. It’s my way or no way. That’s my personal feeling. If you’re gonna be part of a crew, you gotta work together.”
Hibbs claims Heater has botched a sidewalk project and the Bryan Drive pump station is on hold and was not completed as anticipated last summer.
“She’s gonna break the city and I don’t want to be a part of it.”
Hibbs said he did enjoy working for the public. “If we get a different mayor, I may run for councilor again.”
Hibbs’ resignation will be effective Wednesday.
— The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday