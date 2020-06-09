Searchers are having no luck locating a woman or her car that drove into the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River a few miles east of Kooskia early Saturday morning.
Lt. Doug Ulmer of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said there have been people walking along the riverbank, in jet boats and in a helicopter looking for signs of Connie Williams, of Kooskia.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Williams was driving a 1994 Toyota Corolla at milepost 71.6 about 5:51 a.m. Saturday when the car left the roadway and drove into the river. The vehicle was seen briefly and identified before it fully submerged. LifeFlight helicopter and multiple boats were deployed to search the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or Williams.
Williams was helping deliver newspapers for the Lewiston Tribune when the accident happened. She was assisting her partner that morning, who was following her in a separate vehicle, Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said. The partner supplied the initial information about the accident.
A state police dispatcher said Monday the agency conducted the initial investigation but is currently not involved in the active search.
Ulmer said the river is typically high and swift this time of year, which has frustrated the efforts of searchers to locate a sign of the missing vehicle.
“Right now we can’t even find the automobile,” Ulmer said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do right now, but we have not had any luck. You would think they’d be able to see a ripple (in the water) or a car, but we are not able to see the car. But that’s not uncommon for this time of year. It may be right there, or it may be a mile or 2 miles away.”
He added that, because of the water conditions, putting divers into the river would be risky right now and likely would not yield any results.
Ulmer said the search will continue, although if it rains today it may be suspended until Wednesday when the weather clears.
