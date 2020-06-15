The search for a 78-year-old Orofino man who has been missing since Wednesday continued without success Sunday.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said about 30 volunteer and official searchers combed the area around Dent Bridge Road where Gordon B. White disappeared Wednesday.
White was reported missing after he went for a four-wheeler ride on his property at 7003 Dent Bridge Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Friends and neighbors attempted to locate him but after several hours without finding him, they contacted the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Search and rescue members located White’s four-wheeler on his property. It was not damaged or out of gas but the man was not found, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Since then scores of searchers have been scouring a 600-acre area in steep terrain and thick brush looking for the man.
White is 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray striped T-shirt and blue jeans. He also reportedly has dementia that had recently gotten worse, the news release said. White did not have a wallet or cell phone when he went missing.
Goetz said late Saturday one of the search dogs had a change in behavior that indicated it had picked up a scent. The search continued in that area Sunday with more search dogs but came up empty-handed.
The sheriff said search dogs from Clearwater, Lewis, Latah, Valley and Asotin counties have been used on a rotating basis. A search dog team from Valley County is expected to join the hunt today.
Goetz said the search will continue as long as the searchers are willing to come out and help.
Anyone with information about White is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 476-4521.
