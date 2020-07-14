The annual Seaport River Run, which was set for later this month after being pushed back from its original April 25 date, was canceled altogether Monday because of low participation.
Jayson Ulrich, recreation supervisor for the city of Lewiston Parks and Recreation department, said only 131 people had registered for the race as of last week.
“We typically have 600 to 800 runners,” Ulrich said. “I think there are many factors beside the obvious that are causing people not to sign up, (including) COVID concerns, race date change (and) race course change due to construction.”
He said the popular event that runs in conjunction with the annual Art Under the Elms is set to happen again April 24, 2021. The nonprofit organization Lewis-Clark Valley Young Life will be the beneficiary next year.
Five new novel COVID-19 cases were reported by Public Health – Idaho North Central District Monday for a total of 167. Four cases were in Nez Perce County for a total of 99, and one was in Clearwater County, for a total of 5. The infections include one patient in the 0 to 9 age group; one in the 30 to 39 age group; and three in the 50 to 59 age group. They include four females and one male.
No new cases were reported in Whitman, Asotin or Garfield counties.
In other COVID-19 news:
The State of Idaho Department of Insurance is notifying state insurance carriers to take all necessary steps to enable clients to obtain medically necessary and appropriate testing to fight the spread of COVID-19.
This includes establishing and publicizing how insured people can obtain direct responses from their carriers about prevention and testing, available benefits and how to find medical providers who offer testing for the virus. It also includes relaxing prior approval requirements and procedures for medically necessary testing or treatment so people who may have been exposed to the virus may receive timely testing and treatment.
More information is available from Wes Trexler at (208)334-4214 or weston.trexler@doi.idaho.gov.
Gary Riedner, Moscow city supervisor, said in a news release Monday that the city is seeing increased concentrations of COVID-19 in wastewater, based on analyses in May and June by Biobot Analytics.
The city was accepted into a subsidized program to test for the virus in wastewater. Riedner said the Biobot data “provides estimates, not actual cases. While we can’t rely on the accuracy of the case estimate, the thing that is certain is that we are seeing significantly increased concentrations of COVID-19 in our wastewater.”
Riedner said the city will continue to monitor levels in the wastewater and share the results with health care professionals and Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
“These results underscore the need for increased efforts in hygiene, such as washing your hands and not touching your eyes, nose, mouth and face, practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet apart from all but household members and wearing face coverings to help prevent community spread of COVID-19,” Riedner said.
Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia L. Pemberton announced Monday that face coverings will be required on campus this year to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 infection.
“Given the current and evolving COVID-19 curve indicators within our region, state and nation” Pemberton said in a prepared statement, “LC State employees and students will wear face coverings when in campus buildings or outside if social distancing cannot be maintained.”
Pemberton acknowledged “a range of sentiments” on the topic, but said, “we will build upon and make firm our commitment to a demonstrated culture of caring and the expectation of wearing face coverings.”
