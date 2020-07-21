Idaho Transportation Department crews will begin today seal coating a 35-mile portion of U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 95 between Lewiston and Orofino. The work is expected to extend into early August.
The work will take place on a 30-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 12 from Spalding Bridge to the west end of Orofino and a 5-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from the Spalding Bridge to the west end of Aht’Wy Plaza, near the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge. The work will begin near Orofino and progress west in 2-mile segments.
Motorists may expect delays of as long as 15 minutes with eastbound and westbound traffic reduced to one lane each through four-lane sections and all traffic reduced to one lane through two-lane sections during work hours. A pilot car will guide traffic.
Crews will work from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during weekdays. No weekend work is expected, but may be required in order to achieve a timely completion of the project.
Seal coating is a surface treatment performed during summer months to preserve and extend the life of the roadways by applying a layer of oil and rock chips. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for the rocks to property adhere to the oil.
Rock chips have the potential to cause windshield damage, so drivers are cautioned to drive slowly in these areas.