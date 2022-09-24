Sculpture shock

“The Dance” sculpture, unveiled in 1994, is seen Friday in Brackenbury Square in Lewiston. This sculpture was recently refurbished, but some residents around town feel the new look doesn’t quite match the original art.

 August Frank/Tribune

New finishes on recently restored sculptures at two Lewiston city parks fail to replicate the tones present when the works were new.

That opinion comes from Lewiston artist Sharon Taylor, who completed the four coyotes that surround a statue of Sacajawea at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.

