Boy Scout troops in Pullman and Moscow will be going door to door collecting food donations Saturday morning as part of their Scouting for Food campaign.
Scouts on the Palouse handed out donation bags last weekend, and will collect the food Saturday. Food should be on doorsteps by 9 a.m., according to a news release. If someone’s donation isn’t picked up, they’re asked to call (509) 432-6143 for assistance.
The donations will be taken to area food banks.
Penny Sessions, the Scouting For Food chairwoman in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, said no specific plans for a valley food drive are in place. Sessions suggested donating food to any Scouts who seem to be collecting it this weekend. She also said those who want to make donations can call (208) 305-1889.
Sessions added that troops in Grangeville, Orofino and Pomeroy are planning food drives this weekend.