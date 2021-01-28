Scouting birds

John Zillich draws geese while watching and photographing the various ducks and other birds atop the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail near the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge on Tuesday morning.

 August Frank/Tribune

John Zillich draws geese while watching and photographing the various ducks and other birds atop the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail nearby the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge on Tuesday morning.