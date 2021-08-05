Scorching summer continues

Pete Caster/TribuneA man walks along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a hazy evening in Lewiston earlier this week. The official temperature reached a high of 100 degrees Wednesday at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the 20th day this summer that Lewiston has reached triple digits. The all-time record is 27 such days in a year, reached three times, in 1938, ’39 and ’42, according to the NWS. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

