PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has pledged $50,000 toward development of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s outdoor children’s area.
The overall goal is to raise $3 million to fund the purchase and renovation of the historic Northern Pacific railroad depot and its grounds. Built in 1916, the depot was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September.
Dr. Robert King kicked off the fundraising campaign by pledging $100,000 for the main lobby of the building, which will be named in honor of Bowlin Farr, Pullman’s first resident. Mary Schweitzer also donated $25,000 toward the indoor children’s center, while Ron and Barbara Wachter directed their $50,000 contribution toward agricultural education exhibits. Another $149,000 in anonymous gifts has been pledged to the general campaign.
“We’re thrilled that over 75 other donations have been received, to bring our overall totals to $450,000,” said Kathy Meyer, project codirector.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the project can visit pullmandepot.org/donate, or call fundraising chairwoman Debbie Sherman at (509) 334-7389 for more information.