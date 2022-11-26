The Lewiston School District is teaching students to navigate their social and emotional health, in addition to their academic learning.
A curriculum, called Second Step, has been implemented for elementary and middle school students, and the district is working on similar efforts at the high school.
Kim Eimers, director of student services, said mental health has become a topic for schools nationwide, but she noted the Lewiston School District has been talking about it for some time.
While the COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, social media and the increase of global information also contribute to the emotional and mental health of students. Eimers said social and emotional health is a big term, but it all relates to mental health, including addressing bullying and discipline issues.
The research-based curriculum was implemented at the elementary schools three years ago and then at the middle school level last year. Having the curriculum throughout the school district is expected to keep students and teachers on the same page as they learn through the grades.
“It helps stabilize and create a place where it is safe,” Eimers said. “Kids know this is a safe place and I can learn.”
Eimers said the program will only improve the longer it’s used as kids in kindergarten grow up in the district and expand on what they’re learning throughout their school career.
The high school doesn’t use Second Step, but it does have a similar curriculum that’s used to create a positive environment for students. Some of it is based on a peer mentorship program at Jenifer Junior High where sixth grade students are given mentors to help with the transition to the new school. That same principle is used at the high school where student leaders help ninth graders transition by welcoming them to the school, checking in on them or sending them a card. And it continues through the school year so students can keep that connection for more than the first few weeks of class.
“It creates a culture of belongingness and safety,” Eimers said, as well as having a connection “that’s not just with an adult but with other students.”
The curriculum accommodates the age of students and the issues they may face at each grade level. In the early grades it teaches students basic listening skills and how to express feelings in a positive manner. In the higher grades those listening skills are used as conflict resolution tools and to deal with peer pressure and anxiety.
Teachers start by completing a survey of students to see their social and emotional health at the beginning of the year and to identify their needs and issues. Teachers can use that in lesson plans and to assess if individual students require more help. Counselors can also take that information to decide on what topics to cover with other school programs or with individual students.
To address the social behavior of students, the survey asks how well students work with others and addresses those skills.
“When those surveys happen, we want to make sure we reach the whole child,” Eimers said. “It’s a snapshot in time. It’s a snapshot that they have exhibited these characteristics.”
The survey and the curriculum also help teachers get to know their students.
“Each kid is going to manifest their social and emotional health differently,” she said. “It’s so different for every student.”
At the end of the year there is another survey so teachers can see how students have progressed. This year the school district is also adding progress monitoring to see the needs of students throughout the year.
Teachers who are doing the lessons have reported seeing improvements in students. Those details are tracked and it helps the school see patterns in behaviors, like what days there are issues on the playground and what factors may be contributing to such behavior. That helps the school and teachers intervene and mitigate behaviors, which eventually reduces the number of behavioral issues, Eimers said.
“What we want to do is create a successful learner,” she said. “If they are having social and emotional issues or experiencing trauma, we have to address those issues to help them become successful learners.”
Teachers can also connect families with resources if a teacher sees a behavior that needs to be addressed outside the school. Students can take the skills they learn and use them at home with their families to improve at-home behavior.
Eimers said families that are engaged with the learning can use other resources from the community if they need additional help.
“This community does a pretty good job of doing that,” she said.
HUB
The Lewiston School District’s “HUB” program helps to provide food, clothes, school supplies and connects families to community resources like counseling and therapy:
By phone: (208) 748-3762
In-person drop-ins, 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 1114 Ninth Ave.
School community resource workers are:
Whitman, Webster, McSorely, Jenifer Middle School: Jennifer Wallace, jwallace@lewistonschools.net
Centennial, Orchards, Tammany High School, Lewiston High School: Cynthia Nunez, cnunez@lewistonschools.net
McGhee, Camelot, Sacajawea Middle School, development preschool: Michelle Mendenhall, mmendenhall@lewistonschools.net