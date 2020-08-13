PULLMAN — The Pullman School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to begin the fall semester online as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge both regionally and nationally.
Citing the advice of state and county health authorities, Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell recommended the district start the year delivering instruction through distance learning strategies with the possibility of moving to a hybrid form of instruction if disease trends improve.
Maxwell said it would not be like flipping a switch — he’d like to give at least a week’s notice and bring any decision to shift instructional models before the board for discussion and approval. He said he hopes to minimize the frequency of such shifts as much as possible. Opening day for Pullman students in elementary through high school is Aug. 26. Kindergarten and preschool in the district begins Aug. 31.
“I would see us being ... in distance learning for two weeks, possibly four weeks until we see how things stabilize in our community,” Maxwell said. “I’m envisioning it would be most likely ... four weeks before we would move or consider moving, and we really want to see those rates drop below 25 cases per hundred thousand per two-week window.”
The move to begin the year online comes after a Tuesday recommendation from Whitman County Public Health that all high schools and middle schools in the county deliver classes through distance learning strategies in the fall.
Citing “recent, current and projected COVID-19 activity,” a news release from the department recommended secondary schools in the county, as well as elementary schools in Pullman, Colfax and Palouse begin the year online.
Maxwell said the health department’s input factored heavily into his final recommendation to the school board.
With the board’s approval, Maxwell said the district will deploy a remote instructional strategy they’re calling “distance learning 2.0.” He said the Pullman district has learned a lot since Washington schools were forced to abruptly move instruction online in the spring.
This improved model will include teachers delivering live online instruction, as well as recorded lessons and students will have specific schedules to follow. All students will be issued a Chromebook and will engage one of two learning management systems — Google Classroom for older students and a program called Seesaw for grades K-2. Maxwell warned that, unlike in the spring semester, daily attendance will be taken.
Maxwell said he will rely heavily on Whitman County Public Health’s advice in making the final call to move to a hybrid form of instruction. Under this model, alternating groups of students would spend part of the week in school and part of the week online.
A school day for high school and middle school students would include two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning, while elementary students would spend 4½ days in school with a half-day of remote instruction.
Maxwell said he’s even investigating moving grades from online to a hybrid model a few at a time in what he called a “rolling start,” but acknowledged there are still details to be ironed out.
He said everyone, teachers and administrators included, want to bring students back to the classroom, but health and safety is paramount and plans need to be adaptable.
“I think we need to be ready — that if we start distance 2.0 and it works out great and then we’re able to bring people back (but) if cases do spike again, we may have to go back to distance learning,” Maxwell said. “But this plan is ready to address that if needed.”
