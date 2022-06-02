Schools official pleads no contest to illegally passing bus

HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s top schools official pleaded no contest Wednesday to illegally passing a school bus, was fined $100 and could have the citation removed from her driving record in 60 days, according to Helena Municipal Court records.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was cited last week for illegally passing the school bus in a residential subdivision on the morning of May 19.
Arntzen has said she does not recall the incident, but the East Helena Public Schools bus driver recognized her and wrote down the license plate of the pickup truck that passed the bus as students were boarding, according to police reports. The school district also gave Helena police two photos from the school bus video showing the incident.
Arntzen entered her plea before Helena Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson, who suspended $400 of a $500 fine.
Peterson gave Arntzen a 60-day deferred sentence. If she does not have any other traffic violations over the next two months, the citation will be removed from her driving record, according to court documents.
Under a no contest plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but does not contest the charges.