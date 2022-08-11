The Washington Department of Health released updated guidelines Friday for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in K-12 schools and child care facilities, including updates to rules on exposure notifications.

Under the updated guidelines, child care facilities and schools no longer have to directly notify high-risk students and staff of exposure, but must have a process in place to inform students, families and staff in the case of an outbreak. Those methods could include weekly newsletters, online dashboards or group notifications.

