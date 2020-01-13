Beniton Construction foreman Richard Fontaine walks across the second level of the gymnasium at the new Lewiston High School on Friday afternoon. The basketball hoops have been installed, along with glass walls surrounding the main basketball court. The scoreboard, as well as a video board, have also gone up in the gym.
Construction workers install drywall panels in a room in Wing D of the new Lewiston High School on Friday afternoon. The school is set to open in fall of this year.
Independent School District No. 1 Superintendent Bob Donaldson points toward the stage of the P1FCU Auditorium at the new Lewiston High School on Friday afternoon.
Superintendent Bob Donaldson and Beniton Construction foreman Richard Fontaine lift of the plastic covering from one of several 16-foot-tall windows recently installed in the cafeteria of the new Lewiston High School.
Beniton Construction foreman Richard Fontaine (left) and Lewiston Superintendent Bob Donaldson look at the elevator shaft currently under construction at the new Lewiston High School on Friday afternoon.