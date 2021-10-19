COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood school board is considering putting teeth into its district policy regarding drug and alcohol use by staff or other employees when supervising students.
The district has a drug and alcohol policy that was adopted in 2016, but school officials have said the policy is “vague” about whether someone who violates the policy should be disciplined or immediately terminated.
At a school board meeting Monday night attended by about 20 people, Justyn Hanson, who has children in the school district, said the current policy is already sufficient but that it was not applied when the boys’ varsity basketball coach allegedly violated it last year.
“The facts are very clear,” Hanson said. “We have a district policy that is in place and was in place when the boys’ varsity basketball coach consumed alcohol twice this past season while in charge of, and in the presence of our kids. My wife and I personally witnessed this at state basketball and brought it to our administration’s attention last year.
“Whether anyone in this room likes it or agrees with it, this coach should have been and needs to be immediately terminated for breaking our district policy. … What does it matter what this policy, or any other policy is going to read if you guys aren’t going to enforce the ones we currently have in place,” Hanson said. “You might as well just scrap the whole district policy and just make random decisions on a case-by-case basis.”
The boys’ varsity basketball coach, Shawn Wolter of Grangeville, was contacted last week by the Lewiston Tribune about the allegations but declined to comment. School Superintendent Jon Rehder and school board Chairman Aaron Hinkelman also declined to comment on personnel matters.
According to minutes of the Sept. 20 school board meeting, another parent, Jason Rambo, read a letter to the board regarding his thoughts about alcohol consumption by a coach while in charge of players. Rambo also wants the district to have a zero tolerance policy in place, the minutes said.
Both Rambo and Hanson were advised at the beginning of the school board meetings not to mention any school employees or staff members by name during their comments.
The policy is expected to have a third reading at the school board meeting Nov. 15, after which the board can vote to adopt it. During Monday’s meeting Gus Hoene, another school board member, said he believes anyone acting in an official capacity representing the school district, whether supervising students or not, should abide by a policy or a code of ethics.
“We want to make it clear to them what they can do ... if they’re representing the school,” Hoene said.
Rehder said he has already advised all the district’s coaches and administrators of the intended clarification of the policy.
